Chordia Food Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore in December 2020 up 11.19% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 9507.69% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 down 49.28% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Chordia Food shares closed at 100.05 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)