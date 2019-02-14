Chordia Food Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2018 up 24.88% from Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 46.27% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 down 7.55% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2017.

Chordia Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2017.

Chordia Food shares closed at 175.45 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 34.96% returns over the last 6 months and 6.24% over the last 12 months.