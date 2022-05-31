Chordia Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.60 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.60 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 345.13% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 138.76% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.
Chordia Food shares closed at 138.35 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Chordia Food Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.60
|21.41
|20.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.60
|21.41
|20.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.75
|12.75
|11.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.12
|0.62
|1.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.81
|1.72
|2.12
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.48
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.42
|6.24
|4.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-0.40
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-0.40
|0.74
|Interest
|0.07
|0.13
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-0.53
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.08
|-0.53
|0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.08
|-0.53
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|-0.53
|0.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.08
|-0.53
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-1.32
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-1.32
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-1.32
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-1.32
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited