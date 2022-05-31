Chordia Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.60 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.60 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 345.13% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 138.76% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 138.35 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)