Chordia Food Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, up 60.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in June 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 18.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 up 75.62% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 118.59% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 109.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.

Chordia Food Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.28 23.60 18.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.28 23.60 18.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.12 13.75 12.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.24 1.12 0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.08 3.81 1.47
Depreciation 0.43 0.51 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.03 5.42 5.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -1.01 -1.98
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -1.01 -1.98
Interest 0.41 0.07 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.55 -1.08 -2.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.55 -1.08 -2.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 -1.08 -2.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 -1.08 -2.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.55 -1.08 -2.25
Equity Share Capital 4.03 4.03 4.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 -2.68 -5.60
Diluted EPS -1.36 -2.68 -5.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 -2.68 -5.60
Diluted EPS -1.36 -2.68 -5.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
