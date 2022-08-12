Chordia Food Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, up 60.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in June 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 18.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 up 75.62% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 118.59% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.
Chordia Food shares closed at 109.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chordia Food Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.28
|23.60
|18.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.28
|23.60
|18.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.12
|13.75
|12.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.24
|1.12
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|3.81
|1.47
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.51
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.03
|5.42
|5.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-1.01
|-1.98
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-1.01
|-1.98
|Interest
|0.41
|0.07
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-1.08
|-2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-1.08
|-2.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-1.08
|-2.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-1.08
|-2.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.55
|-1.08
|-2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-2.68
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-2.68
|-5.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-2.68
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-2.68
|-5.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited