Chordia Food Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, up 60.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in June 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 18.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 up 75.62% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 118.59% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 109.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.