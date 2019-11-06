Cholamandalam Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,196.96 crore, up 31.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,196.96 crore in September 2019 up 31.1% from Rs. 1,675.73 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.97 crore in September 2019 up 0.75% from Rs. 304.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,726.46 crore in September 2019 up 29.21% from Rs. 1,336.15 crore in September 2018.

Cholamandalam EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in September 2019 from Rs. 19.49 in September 2018.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 316.60 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.37% returns over the last 6 months and 20.46% over the last 12 months.