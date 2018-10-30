App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:15 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:15 PM IST

Cholamandalam Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,675.73 crore, up 29.31% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,675.73 crore in September 2018 up 29.31% from Rs. 1,295.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.67 crore in September 2018 up 34.07% from Rs. 227.25 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,336.15 crore in September 2018 up 45.94% from Rs. 915.57 crore in September 2017.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.54 in September 2017.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 1,268.50 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.15% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,629.41 1,597.03 1,295.91
Other Operating Income 46.32 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,675.73 1,597.03 1,295.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.25 141.27 129.72
Depreciation 12.76 12.66 11.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 61.16 98.25 83.16
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.27 104.44 167.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,323.29 1,240.41 903.88
Other Income 0.10 0.20 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,323.39 1,240.61 903.94
Interest 863.87 801.83 556.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 459.52 438.78 347.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 459.52 438.78 347.19
Tax 154.85 153.53 119.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 304.67 285.25 227.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 304.67 285.25 227.25
Equity Share Capital 156.42 156.40 156.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.49 18.25 14.54
Diluted EPS 19.46 18.22 14.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.49 18.25 14.54
Diluted EPS 19.46 18.22 14.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Cholamandalam #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results

