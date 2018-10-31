Cholamandalam Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,675.73 crore, up 29.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,675.73 crore in September 2018 up 29.31% from Rs. 1,295.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.67 crore in September 2018 up 34.07% from Rs. 227.25 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,336.15 crore in September 2018 up 45.94% from Rs. 915.57 crore in September 2017.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.54 in September 2017.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 1,243.75 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.58% returns over the last 6 months and 8.99% over the last 12 months.