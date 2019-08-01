Cholamandalam Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore, up 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore in June 2019 up 4.37% from Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2019 up 5.35% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2019 up 1.4% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2018.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2018.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 455.40 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -27.50% over the last 12 months.