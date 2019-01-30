Cholamandalam Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,830.69 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,830.69 crore in December 2018 up 32.35% from Rs. 1,383.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.37 crore in December 2018 up 22.14% from Rs. 249.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,434.71 crore in December 2018 up 45.96% from Rs. 982.92 crore in December 2017.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 19.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.94 in December 2017.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 1,109.10 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.96% returns over the last 6 months and -13.87% over the last 12 months.