Cholamandalam Investment Q1 result: Net profit rise 28% to Rs 726 crore

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd on August 1 reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 726 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The company reported a net profit of Rs 566 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's assets under management (AUM) rose 40.12 percent on-year to Rs 1.15 lakh crore, according to the investor presentation.

Of the total, vehicle finance is a major component worth Rs 71,065 crore or 62 percent of the total AUM. This was followed by loan against property worth Rs 22,866 or 20 percent of total AUM.

The remaining share comprise of home loans and new businesses, 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, of the total AUM.

Disbursements

On the disbursement front, aggregate disbursements in Q1FY24 were at Rs 20,015 crore as against Rs 13,329 crore in Q1FY23, which was up 50 percent.

The disbursements of the company in the various segments also shown a healthy growth in the reporting quarter.

In April-June quarter, vehicle Finance (VF) disbursements grew 32 percent on-year to Rs 11,301 crore, and loan against property (LAP) business disbursed rose 32 percent to Rs 2,679 crore.

Similarly, Home Loan (Affordable HL and Affordable LAP) business disbursed Rs 1,454 crore in Q1 FY24, as against Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY23 registering a growth of 138 percent, and Small and Medium Enterprises Loan (SME) business disbursed Rs 2,045 crore in Q1 FY24, registering 98 percent growth over Rs 1030 crore in Q1 FY23.

Consumer and Small Enterprise Loans (CSEL) and Secured Business and Personal loan disbursement rose sharply in the reporting quarter.

Asset quality

The asset quality of the company in April-June quarter deteriorated, with stage 3 levels marginally increasing to 3.06 percent, from 3.01 percent in March 2023.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) norms has reduced to 4.30 percent in June 2023 as against 4.63 percent in March 2023.

Similarly, Net NPA ratio as per RBI norms has also dropped to 2.82 percent in June 2023 against 3.11 percent in March 2023. NNPA is below the threshold of 6 percent prescribed by RBI as threshold for prompt corrective action.

Borrowings

In April-June, the company borrowed Rs 1.08 lakh crore, which was just over 46 percent on-year.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company borrowed Rs 73,929 crore.

Bank term loans, debentures and securitisation are major component of the borrowing mix of the company.

Bank term loans are 49 percent of the borrowing, and 15 percent each debentures and securitisation.

Today, shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd closed at Rs 1130.65 a piece, which was down 0.09 percent from its previous close.