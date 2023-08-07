Cholamandalam Investment: Multiple growth levers justify rich valuation

The rising share of non-vehicle segments with higher yields and digital capabilities will propel growth and margins of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance

Highlights: Steady acceleration in loan growth across verticals NIM contracted, likely to stabalise as interest rate eases Sequential profit dips on higher provisions Well managed asset quality with adequate provision Newer segment will help sustain profitability Capital raising plans to aid in growth Valuation rich Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola; CMP: Rs 1,081; Market cap: Rs 88,870 crore) has posted a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit at Rs 710 crore, primarily aided by a robust rise in AUM (asset under management) and a lower cost-to-income...