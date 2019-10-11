Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Net Profit may dip 0.3% YoY to Rs. 304 cr: KR Choksey

The report by online statistics portal Statista lists countries in order of their gold reserves as of June 2019. The quantities expressed are in metric tons. (Image: Reuters)

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company to report net profit at Rs. 304 crore down 0.3% year-on-year (down 3.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 812 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 9.3% Y-o-Y (down 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 569 crore.

