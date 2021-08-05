MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings reports Q1 consolidated PAT at Rs 357 crore

Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,591 crore as against Rs 3,234 crore registered in corresponding quarter previous year, witnessing a 11 per cent increase, a press release said here.

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (CFHL) has recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 atRs 357 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based Murugappa Group had registered consolidated PAT at Rs 589 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,591 crore as against Rs 3,234 crore registered in corresponding quarter previous year, witnessing a 11 per cent increase, a press release said here.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which CFHL holds 45.46 per cent stake, was adversely impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a shift in the focus from business to well-being of the affected individuals (borrowers and staff).

"This resulted in a setback in performance in Q1 on the disbursements and collections front",the company said.

Close

Related stories

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd reported PAT at Rs 327 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 431 crore recorded in the same quarter of previous year.

The decline in PAT was "due to increase in impairment provisions", it said.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary in the general insurance business, registered a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 997 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 883 crore in corresponding quarter previous year.

The company had registered a profit after tax for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 at Rs 29 crore as against Rs 164 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

"The reduction in the PAT was primarily on account of COVID-19 claims ofRs 147 crore and accelerated amortisation of deferred acquisition costs of Rs 61 crore relating to long term policies pursuant to regulatory communication", it said.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company, had registered a PAT for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 at Rs 40 lakh as against a net loss at Rs 3.59 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

The total income during the quarter grew to Rs 10.97 crore from Rs 5.28 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year, the release said.
PTI
Tags: ##ChildrenVaccine #Business #Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.