Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 profit up 5% at Rs 430cr

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, a Murugappa Group company, Wednesday reported a 5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 430.3 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The company had reported a profit of Rs 408.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,395.34 crore, from Rs 2,954.13 crore in the same period a year ago, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings said in a statement.

"Pursuant to the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, promulgated on September 20, 2019, the company and some of its subsidiaries have exercised the option permitted under the Income Tax Act, 1961, to compute income tax at revised rate (25.17 per cent) from current financial year, and accordingly, has re-measured current or deferred tax and the consequential effect has been fully recorded during the previous quarter ended September 30, 2019," it said.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary in general insurance business, in which the company holds about 60 per cent stake, registered a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 1,204 crore as against Rs 1,155 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.