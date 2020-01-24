Cholamandalam Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,289.06 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,289.06 crore in December 2019 up 24.39% from Rs. 1,840.28 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.16 crore in December 2019 up 21.93% from Rs. 319.16 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,747.00 crore in December 2019 up 20.99% from Rs. 1,443.90 crore in December 2018.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2018.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 323.50 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.27% over the last 12 months.