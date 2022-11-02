Chola Invest. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,988.01 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,988.01 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 2,470.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 563.41 crore in September 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 606.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,125.95 crore in September 2022 up 10.9% from Rs. 1,917.00 crore in September 2021.

Chola Invest. EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.39 in September 2021.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 709.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.96% returns over the last 6 months and 20.53% over the last 12 months.