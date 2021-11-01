Chola Invest. Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,470.56 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,470.56 crore in September 2021 up 1.4% from Rs. 2,436.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 606.54 crore in September 2021 up 40.43% from Rs. 431.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,917.00 crore in September 2021 up 7% from Rs. 1,791.63 crore in September 2020.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.27 in September 2020.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 614.75 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 145.80% over the last 12 months.