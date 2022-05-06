 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chola Invest. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,580.34 crore, up 4.84% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,580.34 crore in March 2022 up 4.84% from Rs. 2,461.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 689.58 crore in March 2022 up 183.53% from Rs. 243.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,027.98 crore in March 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 1,468.77 crore in March 2021.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2021.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 715.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.05% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,580.34 2,530.10 2,461.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,580.34 2,530.10 2,461.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 294.96 219.20 268.99
Depreciation 27.41 23.37 24.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -17.40 248.26 503.53
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 326.21 289.09 220.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,949.16 1,750.18 1,443.86
Other Income 51.41 0.12 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,000.57 1,750.30 1,444.04
Interest 1,071.15 1,046.04 1,119.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 929.42 704.26 324.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 929.42 704.26 324.39
Tax 239.84 180.47 81.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 689.58 523.79 243.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 689.58 523.79 243.21
Equity Share Capital 164.28 164.26 164.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.40 6.38 2.97
Diluted EPS 8.38 6.37 2.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.40 6.38 2.97
Diluted EPS 8.38 6.37 2.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
