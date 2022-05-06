Chola Invest. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,580.34 crore, up 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,580.34 crore in March 2022 up 4.84% from Rs. 2,461.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 689.58 crore in March 2022 up 183.53% from Rs. 243.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,027.98 crore in March 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 1,468.77 crore in March 2021.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2021.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 715.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.05% over the last 12 months.