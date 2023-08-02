Chola Invest. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,030.32 crore, up 46.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,030.32 crore in June 2023 up 46.82% from Rs. 2,745.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 726.01 crore in June 2023 up 28.35% from Rs. 565.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,012.63 crore in June 2023 up 56.94% from Rs. 1,919.57 crore in June 2022.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.89 in June 2022.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 1,130.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.77% returns over the last 6 months and 54.04% over the last 12 months.