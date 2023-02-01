 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chola Invest. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,323.10 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 3,323.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.34% from Rs. 2,530.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.29 crore in December 2022 up 30.64% from Rs. 523.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,493.58 crore in December 2022 up 40.59% from Rs. 1,773.67 crore in December 2021.
Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.38 in December 2021. Chola Invest. shares closed at 706.95 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.67% returns over the last 6 months and 12.30% over the last 12 months.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3,323.102,988.012,530.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,323.102,988.012,530.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost349.37290.95219.20
Depreciation29.4927.4723.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies158.89278.19248.26
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses373.17342.69289.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,412.182,048.711,750.18
Other Income51.9149.770.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,464.092,098.481,750.30
Interest1,543.291,340.421,046.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax920.80758.06704.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax920.80758.06704.26
Tax236.51194.65180.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities684.29563.41523.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period684.29563.41523.79
Equity Share Capital164.43164.39164.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.326.866.38
Diluted EPS8.316.856.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.326.866.38
Diluted EPS8.316.856.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
