Chola Invest. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,323.10 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,323.10 2,988.01 2,530.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,323.10 2,988.01 2,530.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 349.37 290.95 219.20 Depreciation 29.49 27.47 23.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 158.89 278.19 248.26 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 373.17 342.69 289.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,412.18 2,048.71 1,750.18 Other Income 51.91 49.77 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,464.09 2,098.48 1,750.30 Interest 1,543.29 1,340.42 1,046.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 920.80 758.06 704.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 920.80 758.06 704.26 Tax 236.51 194.65 180.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 684.29 563.41 523.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 684.29 563.41 523.79 Equity Share Capital 164.43 164.39 164.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.32 6.86 6.38 Diluted EPS 8.31 6.85 6.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.32 6.86 6.38 Diluted EPS 8.31 6.85 6.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited