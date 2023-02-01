Chola Invest. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,323.10 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 3,323.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.34% from Rs. 2,530.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.29 crore in December 2022 up 30.64% from Rs. 523.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,493.58 crore in December 2022 up 40.59% from Rs. 1,773.67 crore in December 2021.
Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.38 in December 2021.
|Chola Invest. shares closed at 706.95 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.67% returns over the last 6 months and 12.30% over the last 12 months.
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,323.10
|2,988.01
|2,530.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,323.10
|2,988.01
|2,530.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|349.37
|290.95
|219.20
|Depreciation
|29.49
|27.47
|23.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|158.89
|278.19
|248.26
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|373.17
|342.69
|289.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,412.18
|2,048.71
|1,750.18
|Other Income
|51.91
|49.77
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,464.09
|2,098.48
|1,750.30
|Interest
|1,543.29
|1,340.42
|1,046.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|920.80
|758.06
|704.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|920.80
|758.06
|704.26
|Tax
|236.51
|194.65
|180.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|684.29
|563.41
|523.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|684.29
|563.41
|523.79
|Equity Share Capital
|164.43
|164.39
|164.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.32
|6.86
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|8.31
|6.85
|6.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.32
|6.86
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|8.31
|6.85
|6.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited