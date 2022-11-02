 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chola Invest. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,016.84 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,016.84 crore in September 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 2,496.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.82 crore in September 2022 down 7.81% from Rs. 610.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,130.15 crore in September 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 1,922.54 crore in September 2021.

Chola Invest. EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.44 in September 2021.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 709.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.96% returns over the last 6 months and 20.53% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,016.84 2,770.02 2,496.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,016.84 2,770.02 2,496.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 312.05 265.54 246.39
Depreciation 28.03 27.53 23.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 278.23 298.65 58.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 346.59 309.73 269.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,051.94 1,868.57 1,898.54
Other Income 50.18 25.89 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,102.12 1,894.46 1,898.99
Interest 1,340.06 1,130.43 1,077.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 762.06 764.03 821.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 762.06 764.03 821.48
Tax 195.78 196.75 211.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 566.28 567.28 610.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 566.28 567.28 610.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.46 -5.27 0.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 562.82 562.01 610.51
Equity Share Capital 164.39 164.37 164.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.85 6.84 7.44
Diluted EPS 6.84 6.83 7.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.85 6.84 7.44
Diluted EPS 6.84 6.83 7.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chola Invest. #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.