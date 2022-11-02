English
    Chola Invest. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,016.84 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,016.84 crore in September 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 2,496.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.82 crore in September 2022 down 7.81% from Rs. 610.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,130.15 crore in September 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 1,922.54 crore in September 2021.

    Chola Invest. EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.44 in September 2021.

    Chola Invest. shares closed at 709.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.96% returns over the last 6 months and 20.53% over the last 12 months.

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,016.842,770.022,496.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,016.842,770.022,496.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost312.05265.54246.39
    Depreciation28.0327.5323.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies278.23298.6558.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses346.59309.73269.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,051.941,868.571,898.54
    Other Income50.1825.890.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,102.121,894.461,898.99
    Interest1,340.061,130.431,077.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax762.06764.03821.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax762.06764.03821.48
    Tax195.78196.75211.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities566.28567.28610.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period566.28567.28610.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.46-5.270.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates562.82562.01610.51
    Equity Share Capital164.39164.37164.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.856.847.44
    Diluted EPS6.846.837.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.856.847.44
    Diluted EPS6.846.837.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

