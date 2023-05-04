Chola Invest. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,741.11 crore, up 43.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,741.11 crore in March 2023 up 43.61% from Rs. 2,605.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 855.20 crore in March 2023 up 24.53% from Rs. 686.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,932.26 crore in March 2023 up 44.36% from Rs. 2,031.16 crore in March 2022.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.36 in March 2022.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 886.45 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 24.47% over the last 12 months.