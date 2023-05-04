English
    Chola Invest. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,741.11 crore, up 43.61% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,741.11 crore in March 2023 up 43.61% from Rs. 2,605.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 855.20 crore in March 2023 up 24.53% from Rs. 686.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,932.26 crore in March 2023 up 44.36% from Rs. 2,031.16 crore in March 2022.

    Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.36 in March 2022.

    Chola Invest. shares closed at 886.45 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 24.47% over the last 12 months.

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,741.113,356.132,605.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,741.113,356.132,605.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost410.07372.71313.40
    Depreciation35.5030.0328.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies113.95158.88-17.39
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses378.29377.19329.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,803.302,417.321,951.52
    Other Income93.4651.9651.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,896.762,469.282,003.08
    Interest1,734.201,543.341,070.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,162.56925.94932.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,162.56925.94932.28
    Tax307.37238.02240.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities855.19687.92691.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period855.19687.92691.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-3.10-4.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates855.20684.82686.74
    Equity Share Capital164.48164.43164.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.408.348.36
    Diluted EPS10.398.328.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.408.348.36
    Diluted EPS10.398.328.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
