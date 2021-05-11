Chola Invest. Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,479.37 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,479.37 crore in March 2021 up 14.5% from Rs. 2,165.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.13 crore in March 2021 up 477.46% from Rs. 42.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,472.63 crore in March 2021 up 20.65% from Rs. 1,220.63 crore in March 2020.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2020.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 554.15 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.33% returns over the last 6 months and 264.81% over the last 12 months.