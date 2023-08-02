Chola Invest. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,082.06 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,082.06 3,741.11 2,770.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,082.06 3,741.11 2,770.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 371.14 410.07 265.54 Depreciation 38.58 35.50 27.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 372.36 113.95 298.65 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 426.70 378.29 309.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,873.28 2,803.30 1,868.57 Other Income 88.73 93.46 25.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,962.01 2,896.76 1,894.46 Interest 2,006.20 1,734.20 1,130.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 955.81 1,162.56 764.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 955.81 1,162.56 764.03 Tax 242.43 307.37 196.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 713.38 855.19 567.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 713.38 855.19 567.28 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.44 0.01 -5.27 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 709.94 855.20 562.01 Equity Share Capital 164.51 164.48 164.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.64 10.40 6.84 Diluted EPS 8.62 10.39 6.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.64 10.40 6.84 Diluted EPS 8.62 10.39 6.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited