English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chola Invest. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,082.06 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 4,082.06 crore in June 2023 up 47.37% from Rs. 2,770.02 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 709.94 crore in June 2023 up 26.32% from Rs. 562.01 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,000.59 crore in June 2023 up 56.12% from Rs. 1,921.99 crore in June 2022.
    Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.84 in June 2022.Chola Invest. shares closed at 1,130.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.77% returns over the last 6 months and 54.04% over the last 12 months.
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,082.063,741.112,770.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,082.063,741.112,770.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost371.14410.07265.54
    Depreciation38.5835.5027.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies372.36113.95298.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses426.70378.29309.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,873.282,803.301,868.57
    Other Income88.7393.4625.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,962.012,896.761,894.46
    Interest2,006.201,734.201,130.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax955.811,162.56764.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax955.811,162.56764.03
    Tax242.43307.37196.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities713.38855.19567.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period713.38855.19567.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.440.01-5.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates709.94855.20562.01
    Equity Share Capital164.51164.48164.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.6410.406.84
    Diluted EPS8.6210.396.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.6410.406.84
    Diluted EPS8.6210.396.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chola Invest. #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!