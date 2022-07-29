Chola Invest. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,770.02 crore, up 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,770.02 crore in June 2022 up 11.62% from Rs. 2,481.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.01 crore in June 2022 up 71.06% from Rs. 328.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,921.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.24% from Rs. 1,572.35 crore in June 2021.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 6.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2021.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 690.15 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.