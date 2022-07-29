 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chola Invest. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,770.02 crore, up 11.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,770.02 crore in June 2022 up 11.62% from Rs. 2,481.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.01 crore in June 2022 up 71.06% from Rs. 328.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,921.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.24% from Rs. 1,572.35 crore in June 2021.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 6.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2021.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 690.15 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,770.02 2,605.07 2,481.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,770.02 2,605.07 2,481.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 265.54 313.40 160.26
Depreciation 27.53 28.08 24.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 298.65 -17.39 551.93
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 309.73 329.46 197.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,868.57 1,951.52 1,547.29
Other Income 25.89 51.56 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,894.46 2,003.08 1,547.46
Interest 1,130.43 1,070.80 1,103.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 764.03 932.28 443.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 764.03 932.28 443.81
Tax 196.75 240.71 114.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 567.28 691.57 329.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 567.28 691.57 329.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.27 -4.83 -0.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 562.01 686.74 328.55
Equity Share Capital 164.37 164.28 164.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.84 8.36 4.01
Diluted EPS 6.83 8.35 4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.84 8.36 4.01
Diluted EPS 6.83 8.35 4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
