    Chola Invest. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,770.02 crore, up 11.62% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,770.02 crore in June 2022 up 11.62% from Rs. 2,481.74 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.01 crore in June 2022 up 71.06% from Rs. 328.55 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,921.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.24% from Rs. 1,572.35 crore in June 2021.

    Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 6.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2021.

    Chola Invest. shares closed at 690.15 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,770.022,605.072,481.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,770.022,605.072,481.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost265.54313.40160.26
    Depreciation27.5328.0824.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies298.65-17.39551.93
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses309.73329.46197.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,868.571,951.521,547.29
    Other Income25.8951.560.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,894.462,003.081,547.46
    Interest1,130.431,070.801,103.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax764.03932.28443.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax764.03932.28443.81
    Tax196.75240.71114.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities567.28691.57329.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period567.28691.57329.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.27-4.83-0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates562.01686.74328.55
    Equity Share Capital164.37164.28164.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.848.364.01
    Diluted EPS6.838.354.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.848.364.01
    Diluted EPS6.838.354.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
