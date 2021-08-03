Chola Invest. Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,481.74 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,481.74 crore in June 2021 up 16.76% from Rs. 2,125.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.55 crore in June 2021 down 23.82% from Rs. 431.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,572.35 crore in June 2021 down 9.55% from Rs. 1,738.32 crore in June 2020.

Chola Invest. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2020.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 526.35 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.86% returns over the last 6 months and 161.54% over the last 12 months.