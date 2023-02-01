 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chola Invest. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,356.13 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,356.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.24% from Rs. 2,557.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.82 crore in December 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 527.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,499.31 crore in December 2022 up 40.42% from Rs. 1,779.84 crore in December 2021.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,356.13 3,016.84 2,557.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,356.13 3,016.84 2,557.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 372.71 312.05 237.15
Depreciation 30.03 28.03 24.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 158.88 278.23 248.26
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 377.19 346.59 292.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,417.32 2,051.94 1,755.55
Other Income 51.96 50.18 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,469.28 2,102.12 1,755.73
Interest 1,543.34 1,340.06 1,045.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 925.94 762.06 710.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 925.94 762.06 710.03
Tax 238.02 195.78 181.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 687.92 566.28 528.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 687.92 566.28 528.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.10 -3.46 -0.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 684.82 562.82 527.71
Equity Share Capital 164.43 164.39 164.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.34 6.85 6.43
Diluted EPS 8.32 6.84 6.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.34 6.85 6.43
Diluted EPS 8.32 6.84 6.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
