Chola Invest. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,356.13 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,356.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.24% from Rs. 2,557.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.82 crore in December 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 527.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,499.31 crore in December 2022 up 40.42% from Rs. 1,779.84 crore in December 2021.