    Chola Invest. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,356.13 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,356.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.24% from Rs. 2,557.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.82 crore in December 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 527.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,499.31 crore in December 2022 up 40.42% from Rs. 1,779.84 crore in December 2021.

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,356.133,016.842,557.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,356.133,016.842,557.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost372.71312.05237.15
    Depreciation30.0328.0324.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies158.88278.23248.26
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses377.19346.59292.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,417.322,051.941,755.55
    Other Income51.9650.180.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,469.282,102.121,755.73
    Interest1,543.341,340.061,045.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax925.94762.06710.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax925.94762.06710.03
    Tax238.02195.78181.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities687.92566.28528.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period687.92566.28528.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.10-3.46-0.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates684.82562.82527.71
    Equity Share Capital164.43164.39164.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.346.856.43
    Diluted EPS8.326.846.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.346.856.43
    Diluted EPS8.326.846.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited