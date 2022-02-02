Chola Invest. Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,557.28 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,557.28 crore in December 2021 up 1.47% from Rs. 2,520.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 527.71 crore in December 2021 up 28.78% from Rs. 409.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,779.84 crore in December 2021 up 3.57% from Rs. 1,718.49 crore in December 2020.

Chola Invest. EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2020.

Chola Invest. shares closed at 653.15 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.09% returns over the last 6 months and 47.27% over the last 12 months.