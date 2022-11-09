English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chola Fin Hold Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.52 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.52 crore in September 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 28.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.23 crore in September 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 21.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.93 crore in September 2022 up 0.58% from Rs. 27.77 crore in September 2021.

    Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2021.

    Close

    Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 607.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.522.1028.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.522.1028.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.320.32
    Depreciation0.01--0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.290.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.921.4927.76
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.921.4927.76
    Interest1.771.752.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.15-0.2625.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.15-0.2625.19
    Tax3.92--3.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.23-0.2621.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.23-0.2621.42
    Equity Share Capital18.7818.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.18-0.011.14
    Diluted EPS1.18-0.011.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.18-0.011.14
    Diluted EPS1.18-0.011.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chola Fin Hold #Cholamandalam Financial Holdings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:20 am