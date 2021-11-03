Chola Fin Hold Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore, up 1017.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore in September 2021 up 1017.39% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.42 crore in September 2021 up 726.32% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.77 crore in September 2021 up 1261.27% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2020.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 694.80 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)