Chola Fin Hold Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.85 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.85 crore in March 2022 up 0.3% from Rs. 50.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.30 crore in March 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 31.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.73 crore in March 2022 up 0.26% from Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 585.25 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 3.65% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.85 2.27 50.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.85 2.27 50.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.32 0.29
Depreciation 0.01 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.79 0.15 0.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.72 1.80 49.56
Other Income -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.72 1.80 49.60
Interest 2.49 2.55 5.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.23 -0.75 44.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.23 -0.75 44.16
Tax 10.93 0.53 12.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.30 -1.28 31.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.30 -1.28 31.97
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 -0.07 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.93 -0.07 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 -0.07 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.93 -0.07 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 12:11 pm
