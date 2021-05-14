Chola Fin Hold Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.70 crore, up 77.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.70 crore in March 2021 up 77.03% from Rs. 28.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.97 crore in March 2021 up 26.06% from Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021 up 79.39% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2020.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2020.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 560.75 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.94% returns over the last 6 months and 120.20% over the last 12 months.