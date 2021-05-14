MARKET NEWS

Chola Fin Hold Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.70 crore, up 77.03% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.70 crore in March 2021 up 77.03% from Rs. 28.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.97 crore in March 2021 up 26.06% from Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021 up 79.39% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2020.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2020.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 560.75 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.94% returns over the last 6 months and 120.20% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations50.702.3028.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations50.702.3028.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.290.260.27
Depreciation----0.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.850.140.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.561.9027.62
Other Income0.04--0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.601.9027.64
Interest5.445.381.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.16-3.4826.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.16-3.4826.16
Tax12.19--0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.97-3.4825.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.97-3.4825.36
Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.70-0.191.35
Diluted EPS1.70-0.191.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.70-0.191.35
Diluted EPS1.70-0.191.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chola Fin Hold #Cholamandalam Financial Holdings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

