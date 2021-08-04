Chola Fin Hold Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, down 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in June 2021 down 15.87% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021 up 72.32% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021 down 21.18% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2020.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 661.35 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.32% returns over the last 6 months and 97.86% over the last 12 months.