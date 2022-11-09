 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chola Fin Hold Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,298.42 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,298.42 crore in September 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 3,583.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.89 crore in September 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 303.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,204.99 crore in September 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 1,995.00 crore in September 2021.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.14 in September 2021.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 607.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,298.42 3,936.68 3,583.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,298.42 3,936.68 3,583.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 423.92 366.16 289.01
Depreciation 41.82 40.66 36.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 278.98 299.32 18.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,447.44 1,328.33 1,281.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,106.26 1,902.21 1,957.82
Other Income 56.91 26.04 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,163.17 1,928.25 1,958.22
Interest 1,346.95 1,137.29 1,085.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 816.22 790.96 872.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 816.22 790.96 872.82
Tax 207.14 203.77 221.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 609.08 587.19 651.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 609.08 587.19 651.16
Minority Interest -323.46 -314.98 -348.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.73 -4.72 0.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 282.89 267.49 303.09
Equity Share Capital 18.78 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.07 14.25 16.14
Diluted EPS 15.07 14.25 16.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.07 14.25 16.14
Diluted EPS 15.07 14.25 16.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm
