English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chola Fin Hold Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,298.42 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,298.42 crore in September 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 3,583.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.89 crore in September 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 303.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,204.99 crore in September 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 1,995.00 crore in September 2021.

    Chola Fin Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.14 in September 2021.

    Close

    Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 607.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,298.423,936.683,583.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,298.423,936.683,583.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost423.92366.16289.01
    Depreciation41.8240.6636.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies278.98299.3218.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,447.441,328.331,281.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,106.261,902.211,957.82
    Other Income56.9126.040.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,163.171,928.251,958.22
    Interest1,346.951,137.291,085.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax816.22790.96872.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax816.22790.96872.82
    Tax207.14203.77221.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities609.08587.19651.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period609.08587.19651.16
    Minority Interest-323.46-314.98-348.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.73-4.720.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates282.89267.49303.09
    Equity Share Capital18.7818.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.0714.2516.14
    Diluted EPS15.0714.2516.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.0714.2516.14
    Diluted EPS15.0714.2516.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chola Fin Hold #Cholamandalam Financial Holdings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm