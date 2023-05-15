English
    Chola Fin Hold Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,186.07 crore, up 38.57% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,186.07 crore in March 2023 up 38.57% from Rs. 3,742.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 407.90 crore in March 2023 up 33.89% from Rs. 304.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,037.56 crore in March 2023 up 46.12% from Rs. 2,078.85 crore in March 2022.

    Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 21.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.23 in March 2022.

    Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 776.40 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.91% returns over the last 6 months and 27.91% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,186.074,724.703,742.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,186.074,724.703,742.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost560.47493.77421.96
    Depreciation49.5044.0841.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies102.10159.69-24.45
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,581.101,556.251,317.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,892.902,470.911,985.52
    Other Income95.1652.0551.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,988.062,522.962,037.19
    Interest1,742.911,550.891,079.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,245.15972.07958.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,245.15972.07958.14
    Tax345.73249.45267.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities899.42722.62690.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period899.42722.62690.79
    Minority Interest-492.87-388.08-382.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.35-2.46-4.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates407.90332.08304.65
    Equity Share Capital18.7818.7818.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.7217.6916.23
    Diluted EPS21.7217.6916.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.7217.6916.23
    Diluted EPS21.7217.6916.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

