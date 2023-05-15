Chola Fin Hold Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,186.07 crore, up 38.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,186.07 crore in March 2023 up 38.57% from Rs. 3,742.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 407.90 crore in March 2023 up 33.89% from Rs. 304.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,037.56 crore in March 2023 up 46.12% from Rs. 2,078.85 crore in March 2022.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 21.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.23 in March 2022.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 776.40 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.91% returns over the last 6 months and 27.91% over the last 12 months.