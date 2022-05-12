 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chola Fin Hold Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,742.57 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,742.57 crore in March 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 3,522.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.65 crore in March 2022 up 262.94% from Rs. 83.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,078.85 crore in March 2022 up 40.51% from Rs. 1,479.53 crore in March 2021.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 16.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2021.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 585.25 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 3.65% over the last 12 months.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,742.57 3,726.38 3,522.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,742.57 3,726.38 3,522.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 421.96 280.64 308.10
Depreciation 41.66 37.61 38.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -24.45 249.10 493.47
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,317.88 1,374.32 1,241.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,985.52 1,784.71 1,440.53
Other Income 51.67 0.37 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,037.19 1,785.08 1,440.75
Interest 1,079.05 1,054.13 1,128.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 958.14 730.95 312.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 958.14 730.95 312.59
Tax 267.35 188.27 98.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 690.79 542.68 213.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 690.79 542.68 213.69
Minority Interest -382.08 -294.53 -130.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.06 0.78 0.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 304.65 248.93 83.94
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 13.26 4.47
Diluted EPS 16.23 13.26 4.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 13.26 4.47
Diluted EPS 16.23 13.26 4.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 12, 2022
