Chola Fin Hold Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,522.53 crore, up 7.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,522.53 crore in March 2021 up 7.17% from Rs. 3,286.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.94 crore in March 2021 up 110.32% from Rs. 39.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,479.53 crore in March 2021 up 14.87% from Rs. 1,287.98 crore in March 2020.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2020.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 560.60 on May 12, 2021 (BSE)