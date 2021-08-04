Chola Fin Hold Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,591.07 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,591.07 crore in June 2021 up 11.05% from Rs. 3,233.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.40 crore in June 2021 down 42.4% from Rs. 288.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,629.05 crore in June 2021 down 16.6% from Rs. 1,953.26 crore in June 2020.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.39 in June 2020.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 661.35 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.32% returns over the last 6 months and 97.86% over the last 12 months.