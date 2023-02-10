 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chola Fin Hold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,724.70 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,724.70 crore in December 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 3,726.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.08 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 248.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,567.04 crore in December 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 1,822.69 crore in December 2021.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,724.70 4,298.42 3,726.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,724.70 4,298.42 3,726.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 493.77 423.92 280.64
Depreciation 44.08 41.82 37.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 159.69 278.98 249.10
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,556.25 1,447.44 1,374.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,470.91 2,106.26 1,784.71
Other Income 52.05 56.91 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,522.96 2,163.17 1,785.08
Interest 1,550.89 1,346.95 1,054.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 972.07 816.22 730.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 972.07 816.22 730.95
Tax 249.45 207.14 188.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 722.62 609.08 542.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 722.62 609.08 542.68
Minority Interest -388.08 -323.46 -294.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.46 -2.73 0.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 332.08 282.89 248.93
Equity Share Capital 18.78 18.78 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.69 15.07 13.26
Diluted EPS 17.69 15.07 13.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.69 15.07 13.26
Diluted EPS 17.69 15.07 13.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
