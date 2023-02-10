Chola Fin Hold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,724.70 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,724.70 crore in December 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 3,726.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.08 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 248.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,567.04 crore in December 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 1,822.69 crore in December 2021.