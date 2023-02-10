English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chola Fin Hold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,724.70 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,724.70 crore in December 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 3,726.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.08 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 248.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,567.04 crore in December 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 1,822.69 crore in December 2021.

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,724.704,298.423,726.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,724.704,298.423,726.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost493.77423.92280.64
    Depreciation44.0841.8237.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies159.69278.98249.10
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,556.251,447.441,374.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,470.912,106.261,784.71
    Other Income52.0556.910.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,522.962,163.171,785.08
    Interest1,550.891,346.951,054.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax972.07816.22730.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax972.07816.22730.95
    Tax249.45207.14188.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities722.62609.08542.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period722.62609.08542.68
    Minority Interest-388.08-323.46-294.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.46-2.730.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates332.08282.89248.93
    Equity Share Capital18.7818.7818.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6915.0713.26
    Diluted EPS17.6915.0713.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6915.0713.26
    Diluted EPS17.6915.0713.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited