Choksi Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, down 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in March 2023 down 4.38% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2023 up 33.37% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2023 down 26.48% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

Choksi Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2022.

Choksi Labs shares closed at 43.36 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.83% returns over the last 6 months and 44.29% over the last 12 months.