Choksi Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, down 4.38% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in March 2023 down 4.38% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2023 up 33.37% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2023 down 26.48% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

    Choksi Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2022.

    Choksi Labs shares closed at 43.36 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.83% returns over the last 6 months and 44.29% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.697.8410.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.697.8410.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.630.330.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.403.253.15
    Depreciation1.421.361.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.272.031.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.960.873.35
    Other Income0.090.100.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.050.973.37
    Interest0.940.930.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.120.042.61
    Exceptional Items2.26----
    P/L Before Tax3.370.042.61
    Tax0.390.170.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.99-0.132.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.99-0.132.24
    Equity Share Capital6.976.976.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.29-0.193.21
    Diluted EPS4.29-0.193.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.29-0.193.21
    Diluted EPS4.29-0.193.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am