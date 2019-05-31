Choksi Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore, down 28.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore in March 2019 down 28.54% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2019 down 5.78% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2019 down 21.28% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2018.

Choksi Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2018.

Choksi Labs shares closed at 13.30 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)