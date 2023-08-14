Choksi Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in June 2023 up 7.32% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 19.86% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2023 up 5.65% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

Choksi Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

Choksi Labs shares closed at 57.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 89.51% over the last 12 months.